World Cup 2022 awards predictions: Who will be the tournament’s top goalkeeper?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to get underway in just a few days in Qatar, but ahead of the action we’re taking a look at the frontrunners for the Golden Glove award. This individual trophy is given out at the end of the tournament to the best goalkeeper as voted on by the FIFA Technical Study Group. Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois took home the trophy in 2018 and is in the running as one of the favorites again this time around. Let’s take a look at some of the frontrunners with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorite: Alisson +350

It’s not much of a shock that Alisson is the current favorite to win the trophy, as Brazil are the favorites to win the entire tournament ahead of Sunday’s kickoff as well. The Liverpool goalkeeper is in pursuit of his first-ever World Cup championship, and at just 30 years old, he’ll have at least another chance or two after this tournament if Brazil doesn’t end up taking home the title. He’s won the Premier League Golden Glove award twice with Liverpool, including the 2021-22 season honors.

Other big names in top 5: Thibaut Courtois +500, Emiliano Martinez +700, Unai Simon +800, Manuel Neuer +900

Courtois is one of the favorites to receive the award again as No. 3-ranked Belgium looks to secure their first-ever World Cup title. Courtois helped lead his team to their best finish in 2018 when they made it to the semifinal, lost to France, and then defeated England in the third place match. He’s followed closely by Argentina’s Martinez, Spain’s Simon, and Germany’s Neuer.

Potential value bet: Dominik Livakovic +5000

Livakovic is clearly a long shot as he comes in fairly far down the list of Golden Glove contenders. He’ll be the first choice between the posts for 2018 runners-up Croatia, and 2022 will mark his first World Cup stint as the starting goalkeeper. He made the squad in 2018, but Danijel Subašić was the first choice for that tournament. With four more years under his belt, Livakovic is ready to prove his worth on the world’s biggest stage as he’s helped lead his club team Dinamo Zagreb to the top of the table.