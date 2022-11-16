DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming Soon to Maryland: Relive the Ravens’ 2012-13 Super Bowl Victory

Rejoice, Ravens, Orioles, Commanders fans and everyone in between! The state of Maryland is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App is TBD, but expect it to come soon.

In honor of the Maryland launch, we will be reliving some of the biggest sports moments in state history over the next week. Why not kick things off with the Ravens’ magical Super Bowl run in 2012?

DraftKings is offering the best prelaunch offer in Maryland! Sign up now and get $200 in Free bets, plus we’re choosing five (5) users to receive $100K on launch day!

Relive the Ravens’ 2012-13 Super Bowl Victory

Baltimore entered the 2012-13 campaign as one of the elite teams in the NFL, coming off a 12-4 record in the prior season. That being said, the Ravens just couldn’t get over the hump. In John Harbaugh’s four years as head coach, his team made the playoffs every time, but couldn’t get passed the AFC Championship.

That all changed in 2012.

The Ravens actually took a step back in the regular season, finishing with a 10-6 record. If you asked most fans, they would likely say a major turning point came in Week 14 when Cam Cameron was relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. Cameron’s offensive system was actually relatively productive, but his extremely conservative play calling ultimately doomed him. Jim Caldwell took over for Cameron, and the rest is history.

Before the playoffs kicked off, legendary Raven Ray Lewis announced that he would be retiring following the conclusion of the season. Armed with a revamped offensive system and motivation to make Lewis’ last NFL season count, Baltimore came out firing in the Wild Card Round, dominating the Colts 24-9.

Next up was the Broncos, and this game nearly ended the Ravens’ magical postseason before it even got off the runway. Going into Mile High in the postseason is always a challenge, and that proved to be the case once again this time around. It took double overtime for Baltimore to emerge with the 38-35 victory.

Back in the AFC Championship for the second straight year, Harbaugh and company were determined to finish what they had started. Bill Belichick and the dreaded Patriots were waiting for Baltimore on the opposing sideline. Just last year, New England defeated Baltimore in this exact matchup.

This time around, the Ravens got their revenge. It wasn’t particularly close, either, as Baltimore cruised to a 28-13 win.

So, the Ravens finally got over the hump. Now, only one team remained between them and the Lombardi trophy — the San Francisco 49ers.

A lot of hype was surrounding Collin Kaepernick and the Niners heading into this matchup, but it was the Ravens who jumped out to an early lead. At halftime, Baltimore led 21-6, and victory seemed almost certain.

San Francisco had something to say about that, however. The 49ers came out firing in the second half, racking up 17 pints in the third quarter alone.

With four minutes left in the game, San Francisco got the ball down five and proceeded to march down the field. Kaepernick and company ultimately found themselves with a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line with just over two minutes to go.

The Ravens proceeded to pull off one of the best defensive stands in Super Bowl history, stuffing a run and forcing three straight incompletions to turn San Francisco over on downs. This virtually sealed the win for the Niners, who took a safety for positioning reasons and punted the ball away as time expired.

For the second time in NFL history, the Baltimore Ravens were Super Bowl champions. Not only that, but Ray Lewis went out on top. A storybook ending to an incredible career, and a playoff run that Ravens fans will never forget.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Please see terms and conditions at https://dkng.co/oh.