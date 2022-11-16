Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings and how betting odds have moved

With just two regular season games left for most teams in America, we are less than three weeks from the announcement of the four teams that will be selected for the 2022 College Football Playoff. And on Tuesday night the selection committee gave their opinion on who they think those teams would be as of now.

Week 12 CFP Rankings

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah

But the bookmakers have their opinions as well, often set with the assistance of the wagering community. So it’s little surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs are considered to have less than a 2% chance to make the Playoff. Even if they lost to lowly Kentucky or Georgia Tech in their last two games of the regular season, they’d still advance as long as they won the SEC Championship Game.

But the role of Tennessee, who is currently on the outside looking in via the rankings, might be a surprise to some people. The Vols only have Vanderbilt and South Carolina remaining, and won’t play in the SEC Championship. But they’ll likely be ranked higher than the LSU Tigers, who will be underdogs to Georgia in Atlanta. And since the loser of Michigan and Ohio State will likely be eliminated from contention, the No. 5 team is actually in a better position than some above her.

Here are the odds to make the 2022 College Football Playoff, and to win the national championship, from DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday, November 17: