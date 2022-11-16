 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings and how betting odds have moved

The top four remain unchanged, but the odds have tilted slightly.

By Collin Sherwin
The National Championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With just two regular season games left for most teams in America, we are less than three weeks from the announcement of the four teams that will be selected for the 2022 College Football Playoff. And on Tuesday night the selection committee gave their opinion on who they think those teams would be as of now.

Week 12 CFP Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah

But the bookmakers have their opinions as well, often set with the assistance of the wagering community. So it’s little surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs are considered to have less than a 2% chance to make the Playoff. Even if they lost to lowly Kentucky or Georgia Tech in their last two games of the regular season, they’d still advance as long as they won the SEC Championship Game.

But the role of Tennessee, who is currently on the outside looking in via the rankings, might be a surprise to some people. The Vols only have Vanderbilt and South Carolina remaining, and won’t play in the SEC Championship. But they’ll likely be ranked higher than the LSU Tigers, who will be underdogs to Georgia in Atlanta. And since the loser of Michigan and Ohio State will likely be eliminated from contention, the No. 5 team is actually in a better position than some above her.

Here are the odds to make the 2022 College Football Playoff, and to win the national championship, from DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday, November 17:

CFP Odds November 17

To reach CFP Yes No
Georgia −5000 +1400
Ohio State −650 +450
Tennessee −350 +270
Michigan +130 −160
TCU +230 −290
USC +450 −650
Clemson +450 −650
LSU +650 −1100
North Carolina +800 −1400
National Champion
Georgia -120
Ohio State +240
Michigan +700
Tennessee +1200
TCU +2500
LSU +4000
USC +4000
Clemson +5000
North Carolina +10000
Oregon +20000
Utah +20000
UCLA +30000
Washington +50000

