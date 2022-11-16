Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 16

We’ve got 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Celtics-Hawks and Warriors-Suns. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 16
Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable
Haliburton is the engine of this Pacers team. If he sits, Bennedict Mathurin would be the player to watch in fantasy/DFS formats.
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) - doubtful
LaMelo Ball will continue to work his way back into a major role with Smith Jr. sidelined. Jalen McDaniels and Kelly Oubre Jr. are nice value plays with Hayward still out.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero (ankle) - questionable
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable
Banchero didn’t practice Tuesday, so his prognosis isn’t great. If Carter Jr. sits, the Magic might be toast on the glass. Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs should still be good value plays in DFS lineups.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards
Tre Mann (back) - OUT
Darius Bazley (ankle) - OUT
With Mann and Bazley still sidelined, the Thunder will likely dole those minutes out to Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski.
Bradley Beal (protocols) - probable
Beal has cleared the protocols, so now it’s just about conditions. He’s expected to play, which gives Washington a much-needed boost offensively.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - questionable
Marcus Smart (ankle) - probable
If Brogdon doesn’t play, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will get solid minutes in the backcourt. If Brogdon does play, that likely cuts into Pritchard’s playing time more than White’s.
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT
Bam Adebayo (knee) - questionable
Max Strus should get the start with Herro out. We’ll see how Erik Spoelstra adjusts his rotation if Adebayo sits out, but Haywood Highsmith might be a player who sees significant time if that happens.
Fred VanVleet (illness) - questionable
Gary Trent Jr. (hip) - questionable
Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT
Nick Nurse has done some unconventional stuff with his rotation so it’s hard to tell who will start if VanVleet and Trent Jr. both sit. Scottie Barnes looks like a safe fantasy/DFS play in any circumstance, though his impact will be diminished a bit if both guards suit up.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) - game-time decision
Jarrett Allen (ankle) - OUT
Allen has already been ruled out, which means Evan Mobley and Kevin Love are the primary big men in Cleveland. If Mitchell sits, Caris LeVert would take on a bigger role offensively.
Jrue Holiday (ankle) - questionable
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - available
Pat Connaughton (calf) - questionable
Grayson Alllen (ankle) - doubtful
Connaughton coming back would help, especially with Allen likely to sit. If Holiday returns, the Jevon Carter experience will not be the same. Carter has earned some minutes but he won’t start if Holiday is cleared to play.
Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Coby White (quad) - OUT
White remains out, which boosts the likes of Goran Dragic and Ayo Dosunmu in DFS lineups.
Zion Williamson (foot) - TBD
Williamson didn’t play in Tuesday’s contest, so we don’t know his status for Wednesday. It’s possible Tuesday was a precautionary rest day on a back-to-back set, especially given Williamson’s history with foot problems.
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets
Bones Hyland (protocols) - doubtful
Aaron Gordon (illness) - questionable
Nikola Jokci (protocols) - OUT
Gordon’s illness is certainly something to watch, especially with two teammates in COVID-19 protocols. Jeff Green seems set for a big role here, while DeAndre Jordan is likely to draw the start for Denver.
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
Chris Paul (heel) - questionable
Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT
If Paul sits, Cam Payne and Devin Booker gain value in fantasy/DFS lineups.