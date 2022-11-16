Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 16

We’ve got 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Celtics-Hawks and Warriors-Suns. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 16

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable

Haliburton is the engine of this Pacers team. If he sits, Bennedict Mathurin would be the player to watch in fantasy/DFS formats.

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) - doubtful

LaMelo Ball will continue to work his way back into a major role with Smith Jr. sidelined. Jalen McDaniels and Kelly Oubre Jr. are nice value plays with Hayward still out.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) - questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable

Banchero didn’t practice Tuesday, so his prognosis isn’t great. If Carter Jr. sits, the Magic might be toast on the glass. Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs should still be good value plays in DFS lineups.

Tre Mann (back) - OUT

Darius Bazley (ankle) - OUT

With Mann and Bazley still sidelined, the Thunder will likely dole those minutes out to Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski.

Bradley Beal (protocols) - probable

Beal has cleared the protocols, so now it’s just about conditions. He’s expected to play, which gives Washington a much-needed boost offensively.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - questionable

Marcus Smart (ankle) - probable

If Brogdon doesn’t play, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will get solid minutes in the backcourt. If Brogdon does play, that likely cuts into Pritchard’s playing time more than White’s.

Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT

Bam Adebayo (knee) - questionable

Max Strus should get the start with Herro out. We’ll see how Erik Spoelstra adjusts his rotation if Adebayo sits out, but Haywood Highsmith might be a player who sees significant time if that happens.

Fred VanVleet (illness) - questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (hip) - questionable

Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT

Nick Nurse has done some unconventional stuff with his rotation so it’s hard to tell who will start if VanVleet and Trent Jr. both sit. Scottie Barnes looks like a safe fantasy/DFS play in any circumstance, though his impact will be diminished a bit if both guards suit up.

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) - game-time decision

Jarrett Allen (ankle) - OUT

Allen has already been ruled out, which means Evan Mobley and Kevin Love are the primary big men in Cleveland. If Mitchell sits, Caris LeVert would take on a bigger role offensively.

Jrue Holiday (ankle) - questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - available

Pat Connaughton (calf) - questionable

Grayson Alllen (ankle) - doubtful

Connaughton coming back would help, especially with Allen likely to sit. If Holiday returns, the Jevon Carter experience will not be the same. Carter has earned some minutes but he won’t start if Holiday is cleared to play.

Coby White (quad) - OUT

White remains out, which boosts the likes of Goran Dragic and Ayo Dosunmu in DFS lineups.

Zion Williamson (foot) - TBD

Williamson didn’t play in Tuesday’s contest, so we don’t know his status for Wednesday. It’s possible Tuesday was a precautionary rest day on a back-to-back set, especially given Williamson’s history with foot problems.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Bones Hyland (protocols) - doubtful

Aaron Gordon (illness) - questionable

Nikola Jokci (protocols) - OUT

Gordon’s illness is certainly something to watch, especially with two teammates in COVID-19 protocols. Jeff Green seems set for a big role here, while DeAndre Jordan is likely to draw the start for Denver.

Chris Paul (heel) - questionable

Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT

If Paul sits, Cam Payne and Devin Booker gain value in fantasy/DFS lineups.