Pick against the spread for Florida Gulf Coast-Tennessee on November 16

VSiN’s Greg Peterson goes over the best betting options for Wednesday’s college basketball matchup between the Florida Gulf Coast vs Tennessee Volunteers

By Greg_Peterson

NCAA Basketball: Florida Gulf Coast at Southern California Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gulf Coast started the 2022-23 season with a big road win against USC and go to Knoxville on Wednesday to try to make the Tennessee Volunteers their next upset victim.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Tennessee Volunteers (-21.5, 142)

Tennessee is coming off of an outright loss in Nashville on Sunday as a double-digit favorite against Colorado and is falling victim to sloppy backcourt play, ranking 218th in turnovers on a per possession basis.

The Volunteers have to face a Florida Gulf Coast defense that in their two road games last season is allowing opponents to shoot just 25.7% from 3-point range.

First-year Florida Gulf Coast coach Pat Chambers has brought a pair of good 3-Point shooters with him to improve the guard stable.

Stetson transfer Chase Johnston and Purdue transfer Isaiah Thompson both shot over 40% from 3-point range a season ago and are combining to average 32 points per game in three games this season.

Tennessee enters Wednesday 232nd in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and will get a test from the school known by some as “Dunk City.”

The Play: Florida Gulf Coast +21.5

