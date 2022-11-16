Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets, although it is not because of an injury to the point guard. The star is getting some much-needed rest after a game Tuesday against the Clippers.

As he hinted last night, Luka Doncic will rest when Mavs play Rockets tonight. https://t.co/NFLuh1NPLV — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 16, 2022

Doncic has been on a tear this season, averaging 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He’s suited up in every contest for the Mavericks this season, so it makes sense for him to get some rest here. The Rockets are not a team the Mavericks should struggle with, and they can get past this group without Doncic.

Dallas was a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the day and is a 4.5-point favorite with Doncic now being ruled out. The Mavericks are also going to be without Maxi Kleber and JaVale McGee.

Doncic should return Friday when the Mavericks take on the Nuggets.