Broncos HC Hackett has grim outlook ahead of game vs. Raiders in Week 11

The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 of the NFL season. Denver’s year has not gone as they had hoped, as they take a 3-6 record into this matchup and are in third place in the AFC West. This is the first season of head coach Nathaniel Hackett with the team as well as quarterback Russell Wilson.

When he was acquired, the broncos were expected to compete in the AFC West, and many picked them to outright win the division. They haven’t been eliminated from that outcome, but they need a quick turn around to make it happen. Hackett held a press conference on Wednesday and gave some interesting answers to questions from the media. When asked about this weekend’s matchup, Hackett had a rather uninspired take.

Hackett on facing the struggling Raiders. “Somebody’s got to win this game.” #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 16, 2022

Hackett has been criticized this season for decisions he has made on the field and his play calling that has put his team behind the proverbial 8-ball. While we all understand what he likely meant from this comment, it is par for the course that among the criticisms, he seemingly forgets that a tie is a potential outcome for a football game in the NFL. When he says, “somebody’s got to win this game,” they, in fact, do not.

In 1974, the NFL introduced a sudden-death overtime period which in turn led to the chance for a tie. Ironically, Denver was part of the first regular season overtime in NFL history. They tied the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-35. They later tied the Green Bay Packers in the 1987 season 17-17 in a game that was played in Milwaukee.