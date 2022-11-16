 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andy Dalton will remain Saints starting QB in Week 11 against Rams

By Chet Gresham
Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has decided to stick with Andy Dalton for Week 11, per Mike Triplett. Neither quarterback has played that well this season, but Allen seemed to defer to Dalton because Winston likely won’t be 100% this season. Winston has dealt with a back injury this season, which would seem to be the injury Allen is referring to.

Dalton has thrown two touchdowns to two interceptions the last two weeks and their record is 2-5 with him as the starter. And Winston is the backup, so they must trust his health enough to play. That all probably means that Winston could end up getting into a game at anytime. Not that you would, but if you are desperate for a QB for fantasy, Dalton isn’t going to be a safe bet to last all game. The Rams defense hasn’t been that good this season, but Aaron Donald could cause some havoc this week.

