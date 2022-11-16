 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Veteran K Josh Lambo activated by Titans, will play Thursday vs. Packers

We discuss Josh Lambo getting activated off the Titans’ practice squad to kick against the Packers for TNF in Week 11

By TeddyRicketson
Josh Lambo #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for Thursday Night Football this week against the Green Bay Packers. Tennessee’s kicker Randy Bullock has been dealing with an injury and has been downgraded to out. Veteran kicker Josh Lambo has been on the Titans’ practice squad and has been activated ahead of the game on Thursday. He is expected to be the team’s kicker in a wintery weather game on Thursday night.

Lambo last kicked as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was in the headlines during the Urban Meyer saga with the time he reported the head coach kicked him during a team practice. Lambo actually had a case against the Jaguars, but a judge dismissed it earlier this season. He played in only three games last season and missed all three of his field goal attempts. Lambo also went five for seven on extra point attempts. He doesn’t carry much fantasy value, as the weather for Thursday night’s game is predicted to be less than favorable for kicking.

