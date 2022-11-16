Veteran K Josh Lambo activated by Titans, will play Thursday vs. Packers

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for Thursday Night Football this week against the Green Bay Packers. Tennessee’s kicker Randy Bullock has been dealing with an injury and has been downgraded to out. Veteran kicker Josh Lambo has been on the Titans’ practice squad and has been activated ahead of the game on Thursday. He is expected to be the team’s kicker in a wintery weather game on Thursday night.

Titans promoted veteran kicker Josh Lambo to their active roster from their practice squad to kick for Tennessee on Thursday night vs. the Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2022

Lambo last kicked as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was in the headlines during the Urban Meyer saga with the time he reported the head coach kicked him during a team practice. Lambo actually had a case against the Jaguars, but a judge dismissed it earlier this season. He played in only three games last season and missed all three of his field goal attempts. Lambo also went five for seven on extra point attempts. He doesn’t carry much fantasy value, as the weather for Thursday night’s game is predicted to be less than favorable for kicking.