LaMelo Ball goes to locker room late Wednesday vs. Pacers with ankle injury

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball went to the locker room late Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers with an ankle injury. Ball appeared to step on a courtside fan’s shoe and limped to the locker room. It did not look good.

LaMelo Ball headed to the locker room pic.twitter.com/seMze6WPh1 — Israel (@iohandles) November 17, 2022

This is really tough for the Hornets and Ball, especially if this injury is a serious one. Ball just returned from an ankle sprain he suffered in preseason play. This was his third game back and he was having a fantastic effort with 26 points. The Hornets went on to lose this game 125-113 but they will be hoping Ball avoided a serious setback.

Charlotte is thin in the backcourt and every key rotation player has been sidelined at some point in this season. Terry Rozier was the second to suffer a setback after Ball’s preseason injury. Dennis Smith Jr., who emerged as a replacement for Ball, is currently dealing with an ankle issue of his own. James Bouknight has been dealing with off-court issues. We’ll get an update after the game on Ball.