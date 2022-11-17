Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 11?

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers meet up on Thursday Night Football this week which will air on Amazon Prime. Kickoff is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While the Titans continue to roll as the AFC South leaders, Green Bay hopes to gain some momentum following an impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Tennessee defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 10 with Ryan Tannehill back under center after a two-game absence. The 34-year-old QB is coming off a solid performance, completing 19-of-36 pass attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran twice for 12 yards. As Tannehill’s presence in the offense certainly bolsters Tennessee’s chances of winning, Derrick Henry’s stellar 2022-23 campaign has been the glue that’s holding the team together.

The Packers sit at 4-6 and second place in the NFC North, so clearly the trajectory of their season hasn’t matched that of the Titans. Aaron Rodgers seemed like the prime version of himself last week against the Cowboys, as he hit rookie WR Christian Watson for three TDs. Let’s see where this duo can go.

The Packers are set as three-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -105 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans are +140 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 41.