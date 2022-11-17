Best DFS lineup strategy for Titans-Packers on Thursday night

Week 11 of the NFL season will begin on Thursday, November 17. The Tennessee Titans will hit the road and take on the Green Bay Packers in non-conference action. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Injuries

There are no notable injuries on offense for either team.

Captain’s Chair

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans — $17,400

Henry has been the main beneficiary of the Titans’ lack of passing attack. He sees double-digit carriers per game, usually around 20 and has literally carried the offense. The Packers' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs, but Henry should see enough of a workload to make it worth starting him.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers — $15,600

Rodgers has had a rollercoaster of a season. If this was before last week, I would have said that he shouldn’t be included in your lineup, but then he beat the Dallas Cowboys defense and showed some life. He completed 14 of his 20 passes for 224 yards but had three passing touchdowns. The Titans are giving up the fourth-most DFS points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so Rodgers is worthy of a Captain’s Chair at home.

Value Plays

Sammy Watkins, WR, Green Bay Packers — $4,800

Watkins was targeted three times in his last game. He brought in all three for 47 yards. While that doesn’t inspire much confidence for this week, the Packers have a banged-up receiving corps. Watkins finds himself healthy and playing a defense allowing the fifth-most DFS points to his position.

Austin Hooper, TE, Tennessee Titans — $4,600

Hooper came into the season with high expectations, but he has fallen short of them. Regardless, the Titans' offense needs a spark, and Hooper is at least a reliable target. He caught five passes last week for 41 yards. The Green Bay defense is typically stout against tight ends, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs someone around him to step up.