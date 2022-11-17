Breaking down NFL betting splits for Titans vs. Packers in Week 11 Thursday Night Football

Week 11 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Tennessee Titans will hit the road and take on the Green Bay Packers in non-conference action. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Packers, Week 11 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Packers are 3-point favorites. 65% of the handle and 45% of bets are being placed on the Packers to cover.

Is the public right? The public is pretty split at nearly every bettable facet of this game. While the money is following Green Bay, the number of bets actually favors the Titans. Tennessee has won six of their last seven games, while Green Bay has dropped five of their last six. The Titans' offense will favor the expected weather, so I think they cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 41 points. 50% of the handle and 52% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This is a low-point total because it is expected to be snowy at Lambeau for the game. We should see the ball kept on the ground for the offenses. The only problem is that means that Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should get a lot of work. I think we see a slow game, but we see the point total eclipsed.

Betting the moneyline: The Packers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -165. Moneyline odds for the Titans are at +140. 57% of the handle and 43% of bets are being placed on the Packers to win.

Is the public right? Like the spread, I think the public is half right. The money is following Green Bay, but the number of bets again favors Tennessee. I think the Titans pull up the slight upset. The Packers would likely not be favored if they lost against the Dallas Cowboys last week. I think the Titans go into Lambeau and come out with a win.