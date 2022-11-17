Who to start and sit in Week 11 fantasy football for Titans-Packers on TNF

Week 11 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, November 17. The Tennessee Titans will hit the road and travel to take on the Green Bay Packers in a non-conference game. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Sammy Watkins, WR, Green Bay Packers

The Packers wide receiving corps is dealing with injuries, and it should lead to more opportunity for Watkins, who is surprisingly healthy. He has about a good a matchup as he could hope for, as the Titans are giving up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The Packers were reported to be wanting to air the ball out more, which should help Watkins be fantasy relevant as a WR3.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Tennessee Titans

Tight end streaming is often tough to nail down, but Tonyan at least has upside. The Titans allow the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. If the weather is indeed bad and the wind is a problem, Rodgers will have to keep the ball closer to the line of scrimmage, only further benefitting Tonyan.

Sit

AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

Dillon has been the complement to starter Aaron Jones in the backfield. Jones is dealing with a shin injury on the short week, but that doesn’t mean you should automatically fire up Dillon. The Tennessee defense allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While a winter weather game typically benefits running backs, Dillon is likely better left on the bench.

Tennessee Titans D/ST

The Titans really lack fantasy-relevant players. You’re going to start Derrick Henry barring an injury, but outside of him, there isn’t anyone that retains weekly fantasy relevance to throw in your lineups. The defense has typically had relevance from playing in the AFC South, which has been largely putrid on offense. Despite the Green Bay offense having a down year, I wouldn’t trust the Titans’ defense in this matchup, as Rodgers is coming into this game with momentum and playing at home.