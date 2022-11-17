 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SMU vs. No. 21 Tulane: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

SMU and Tulane face off Thursday, November 17. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Central Florida at Tulane Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

The #21 Tulane Green Wave and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 12 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Green Wave are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the conference with the Mustangs a game back.

Tulane (8-2, 5-1 AAC) snapped a five-game winning streak with a 38-31 loss to the UCF Knights last weekend. The Green Wave are tied with UCF and the Cincinnati Bearcats, which they’ll play in next week’s regular season finale. SMU (6-4, 4-2 AAC) is hanging on to a chance at sneaking into the AAC title game, but it needs victories and help looking to extend its winning streak to four games on Thursday night.

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -170 moneyline odds, making SMU a +145 underdog. The over/under is set at 65.

SMU vs. Tulane

Date: November 17th
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

