SMU vs. No. 21 Tulane: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The #21 Tulane Green Wave and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 12 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Green Wave are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the conference with the Mustangs a game back.

Tulane (8-2, 5-1 AAC) snapped a five-game winning streak with a 38-31 loss to the UCF Knights last weekend. The Green Wave are tied with UCF and the Cincinnati Bearcats, which they’ll play in next week’s regular season finale. SMU (6-4, 4-2 AAC) is hanging on to a chance at sneaking into the AAC title game, but it needs victories and help looking to extend its winning streak to four games on Thursday night.

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -170 moneyline odds, making SMU a +145 underdog. The over/under is set at 65.

SMU vs. Tulane

Date: November 17th

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.