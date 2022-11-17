SMU vs. #21 Tulane start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The SMU Mustangs and #21 Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 12 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans in an AAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Mustangs have been on fire since quarterback Tanner Mordecai returned from an injury that forced him to miss one full game. He threw nine touchdown passes in a 77-63 win over the Houston Cougars, and SMU became bowl eligible when he threw to more TDs in last week’s 41-23 win over USF.

Tulane will enter Thursday night in a three-way tie at the top of the AAC standings along with the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights in what should be an entertaining race down the stretch. The Green Wave are coming off a 38-31 loss to UCF with Cincinnati scheduled for next week’s regular season finale.

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -170 on the moneyline. That makes SMU a +145 underdog, and the over/under is set at 65.