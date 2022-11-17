How to watch the 2022 RSM Classic via live online stream

The RSM Classic, the final official PGA TOUR event of the calendar year, tees off on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia. Brian Harman is the favorite to win after Tony Finau withdrew from the tournament. Harman’s odds are set at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Tom Hoge at +1800. The full-field tournament will run through Sunday, Nov. 20 with a cut after Friday play.

How to watch

To watch the 2022 RSM Classic on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 RSM Classic are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Featured Groups:

9:20 a.m. ET: Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

9:30 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose

10:30 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day

10:40 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

Friday Featured Groups

9:20 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day

9:30 a.m. ET: Robert Streb, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

10:20 a.m. ET: Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

10:30 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

12 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 4 p.m.: General coverage

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 4 p.m.: General coverage

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4