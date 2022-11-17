Who won last year’s RSM Classic?

The PGA TOUR season continues this week with the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia. The tournament will run from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday. Nov. 20 as golfers compete for a share of an $8.1 million purse.

Cadence Bank Houston Open winner Tony Finau has withdrawn from the tournament, so Brian Harman has taken the top spot on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1600. He’s followed by Tom Hoge at +1800.

Talor Gooch won the 2021 RSM Classic with a final score of -22, three strokes ahead of runner-up Mackenzie Hughes. Gooch has since defected from the PGA TOUR to join LIV Golf, and therefore will not be returning to participate this year.

Hughes, who won the RSM Classic in 2016, will join this year’s field. His odds are currently at +3500 to take home another victory.

The RSM Classic is the final official PGA TOUR event of the 2022 calendar year.