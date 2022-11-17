Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 RSM Classic

The PGA TOUR wraps up the 2022 calendar year with the RSM Classic this week. The tournament will run from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Brian Harman enters the RSM field as the favorite to win at +1600, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Tom Hoge follows him at +1800.

Last year’s RSM Classic winner, Talor Gooch, has since joined LIV Golf and will therefore not return to the event in 2022. The 2021 runner-up, Mackenzie Hughes, actually won the RSM Classic in 2016 and enters this weekend with his odds to repeat set at +3500.

It’s going to be a little chilly on the coast this week, with rain predicted to roll in over the weekend. The Houston Open experienced weather delays last week, and we may see RSM’s Round 4 pushed back if the forecast is correct. Until Sunday, though, the golfers are looking at cloudy days in the 40s and 50s with winds above 10 MPH that could add an extra challenge to the course.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 RSM Classic starting Thursday, November 17 and ending Sunday, November 20.

Thursday, Nov 17

Hi 57°, Low 43°: Cloudy, 0% chance of rain, 13 MPH wind

Friday, Nov 18

Hi 59°, Low 48°: Partly cloudy, 6% chance of rain, 9 MPH wind

Saturday, Nov 19

Hi 60°, Low 47°: Cloudy, 24% chance of rain, 12 MPH wind

Sunday, Nov 20

Hi 58°, Low 45°: Morning showers, 43% chance of rain, 14 MPH wind