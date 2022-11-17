Updated F1 driver, team standings ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Brazil GP

The 2022 Formula 1 season is coming to a close. We are approaching the final race of the year. The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 20 at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. As we head into the final weekend of the race year, Max Verstappen finds himself well ahead in points. He has won a record 14 races this season and looks to make it 15 this weekend. George Russell picked up his first win of the season last weekend and sits in fourth place in the standings.

Verstappen heads into the weekend with the best odds to win the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix installed at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+260), Russell (+330), Charles Leclerc (+1000) and Sergio Perez (+1400) for the best odds to take the checkered flag and win the final race of the season.

2022 F1 leaderboard