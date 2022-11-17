 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated F1 driver, team standings ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Brazil GP

We take a look at the updated F1 standings as the circuit heads into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing is presented with the DHL Fastest Lap award during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 17, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The 2022 Formula 1 season is coming to a close. We are approaching the final race of the year. The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 20 at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. As we head into the final weekend of the race year, Max Verstappen finds himself well ahead in points. He has won a record 14 races this season and looks to make it 15 this weekend. George Russell picked up his first win of the season last weekend and sits in fourth place in the standings.

Verstappen heads into the weekend with the best odds to win the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix installed at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+260), Russell (+330), Charles Leclerc (+1000) and Sergio Perez (+1400) for the best odds to take the checkered flag and win the final race of the season.

2022 F1 leaderboard

F1 standings ahead of 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position Driver Manufacturer Points
Position Driver Manufacturer Points
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 429
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 290
3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 290
4 George Russell Mercedes 265
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 240
6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 234
7 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 113
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 86
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 81
10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 49
11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 36
12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 35
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 25
14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT 23
15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 14
16 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 12
17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT 12
18 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6
19 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 4
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 2
21 Nyck De Vries Williams Mercedes 2
22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

