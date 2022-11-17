F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix heading into race week

We have made it to the end of the 2022 Formula One season. The year wraps up with the final Grand Prix on the 2022 schedule on Sunday, November 20. The Yas Marina Circuit will play host to the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This will be the 14th iteration of this race, and it will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

As he has for many of the races this year, Max Verstappen enters as the favorite to win. He has +115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to hoist the checkered flag yet again. Verstappen is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+260), George Russell (+330), Charles Leclerc (+1000) and Sergio Perez (+1400) for the best odds to win.

Verstappen won last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in controversial fashion, which allowed him to clinch the season-ending points title. The safety car was pulled on the last lap in unexpected fashion and Verstappen raced ahead of Hamilton to win the race and the title.

This year, there will not be room for significant controversy since Verstappen has secured the points title and Red Bull has won the constructors’ championship. There is plenty on the line in the overall standings, but nothing like last year’s race.