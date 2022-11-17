 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing talk ahead of the Red Bull Racing end of season team photo during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 17, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

We have made it to the end of the 2022 Formula One season. The year wraps up with the final Grand Prix on the 2022 schedule on Sunday, November 20. The Yas Marina Circuit will play host to the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This will be the 14th iteration of this race, and it will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

As he has for many of the races this year, Max Verstappen enters as the favorite to win. He has +115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to hoist the checkered flag yet again. Verstappen is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+260), George Russell (+330), Charles Leclerc (+1000) and Sergio Perez (+1400) for the best odds to win.

Verstappen won last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in controversial fashion, which allowed him to clinch the season-ending points title. The safety car was pulled on the last lap in unexpected fashion and Verstappen raced ahead of Hamilton to win the race and the title.

This year, there will not be room for significant controversy since Verstappen has secured the points title and Red Bull has won the constructors’ championship. There is plenty on the line in the overall standings, but nothing like last year’s race.

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Opening Odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen +115
Lewis Hamilton +260
George Russell +330
Charles Leclerc +1000
Sergio Perez +1400
Carlos Sainz +1600
Lando Norris +25000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Valtteri Botas +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

