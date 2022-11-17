F1 schedule: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

We have made it to the final race of the 2022 Formula One season. The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held at The Yas Marina Circuit in United Arab Emirates. The action will get started on Friday, November 18, with the race taking place on Sunday, November 20.

The first practice session will be held at 5 a.m. ET on Friday on ESPN2, followed by the second at 8 a.m. ET. on ESPNEWS. The third practice session will run at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 back on ESPN2 and will lead into qualifying on ESPNEWS. The race on Sunday will begin at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

As he has for many of the races this year, Max Verstappen enters as the favorite to win. He has +115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to hoist the checkered flag yet again. Verstappen is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+260), George Russell (+330), Charles Leclerc (+1000) and Sergio Perez (+1400) for the best odds to win.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, November 18

5 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

8 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Saturday, November 19

6 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, November 20

8 a.m. — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN