F1 practice start time: When the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula One racing is in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled for Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be a total of three practice runs. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 5 a.m. and 8 a.m ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6 a.m ET.
All three practices will air on ESPN2/ESPNEWS. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.
Max Verstappen heads into practice favored to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +115 odds and is followed by Lewis Hamilton at +260 and George Russell at +330.
How to watch practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Practice 1: Friday, November 18, 5 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, November 18, 8 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, November 19, 6 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN
Entry list
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entry list
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|2
|Max Verstappen
|1
|3
|George Russell
|63
|4
|Lando Norris
|4
|5
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|55
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|9
|Sergio Pérez
|11
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|11
|Alexander Albon
|23
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|5
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|3
|15
|Lance Stroll
|18
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|6
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|24
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|77
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|20
|Mick Schumacher
|47