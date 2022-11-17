 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

Formula One racing is in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled for Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be a total of three practice runs. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 5 a.m. and 8 a.m ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6 a.m ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN2/ESPNEWS. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen heads into practice favored to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +115 odds and is followed by Lewis Hamilton at +260 and George Russell at +330.

How to watch practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, November 18, 5 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, November 18, 8 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, November 19, 6 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Kevin Magnussen 20
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 George Russell 63
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
6 Esteban Ocon 31
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sergio Pérez 11
10 Charles Leclerc 16
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Sebastian Vettel 5
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Nicholas Latifi 6
17 Guanyu Zhou 24
18 Valtteri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Mick Schumacher 47

