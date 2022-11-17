Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned from injury last Sunday and it was important for the Tennessee Titans. Malik Willis was starting for the Titans, and he’s just not ready yet. They need Tannehill as the starter if they want to make the playoffs. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Through seven games, Tannehill has thrown for 1,352 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. Playing alongside a running back like Derrick Henry, the quarterback job is much easier. Teams sell out to stop the run and we saw that this past week. Against the Denver Broncos, Tannehill threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns which was a bit surprising. I would expect worse numbers this week.

The Packers' defense is middle of the pack, however, their passing defense has been great. They’re allowing 179.7 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks are scoring 13.7 fantasy points per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. This should be a quiet game for the Titans' pass offense, while I expect a big game from their run offense.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tannehill should sit.