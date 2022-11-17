Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans passing offense got a real boost when wide receiver Treylon Burks returned from injury. His numbers won’t be great this season, but he is the WR1 in the future for the Titans. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Although Burks had just three catches for 24 yards, he had six targets and Tannehill was looking his way a bunch. On the season, Burks has 13 receptions for 153 yards. He is due for a breakout game soon. While I expect the passing game to struggle, this could still be a big week for Burks.

The Packers' passing defense has been one of the best in the NFL. They’re giving up 179.7 passing yards per game, the third least in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing wide receivers are scoring 31.5 points per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. Look for the Titans to focus more on the run game.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In DFS, Burks is a good value play. In season-long fantasy, he should sit.