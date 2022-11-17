Robert Woods start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Robert Woods was viewed as a No. 1 receiver when the Tennessee Titans traded for him in the offseason. So far, Woods hasn't done much with the Titans, but it doesn't help that they are a run-first offense. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

As I said above, Woods is having a quiet season. It didn't help that Malik Willis took over for a few weeks, and the Titans stuck to the run. In nine games this season, Woods has 24 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown. In Ryan Tannehill’s return from injury, Woods had two receptions on seven targets for 10 yards. It will be interesting to see how much he’s targeted this week.

The Packers have shut down the passing game this season. Jaire Alexander has been one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Opposing teams are throwing for the 3rd least yards in the NFL which is 179.7 yards per game. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they are allowing 31.5 points to opposing wide receivers which ranks 10th in the NFL. I expect the Titans to focus on the run game more this week, which will limit Woods' opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Woods should sit.