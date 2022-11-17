Nick Westbrook-Ikhine start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been a streaky wide receiver over his career. The Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown this week which was a shocker to many NFL fans. This gives like Westbrook-Ikhine an opportunity this season. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Throughout his career, Westbrook-Ikhine has been a fantasy receiver whose big weeks come in bunches. He’s coming off the biggest game of his career where he caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. It’s tough to predict when these big weeks will come for Westbrook-Ikhine. With Ryan Tannehill returning from injury, it made sense as the offense would be throwing the ball much more.

I doubt he has another big week against the Packers. The Packers have one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing just 179.7 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. Opposing wide receivers are scoring 31.5 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. Look for Tennessee to hand the ball off a bunch this week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Westbrook-Ikhine should sit.