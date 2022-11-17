Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Tight end Austin Hooper was one of the big sleeper picks in season-long fantasy football this year. So far, Hooper is having a relatively quiet season. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

This has been a disappointing season for Hooper, but the quarterback situation has been odd, with Tannehill missing numerous games. But Hooper struggled even while Tannehill played. In nine games this season, Hooper has 17 catches for 191 yards. Something that sticks out is Hooper having seven targets last game and three in the game before. I think the Titans want to get Hooper involved more and he could catch his first touchdown of the season this week.

The Packers do have a good pass defense, but Hooper is due for a breakout week. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Packers allow nine points per game which ranks seventh in the NFL. This past week, tight end Dalton Schultz caught six passes for 64 yards. This could be a breakout game for Hooper.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hooper should start.