Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had an interesting season, to say the least. While the Green Bay Packers have had major struggles, it seems like they could be turning things around at the right time. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Throughout 10 games, Rodgers has thrown for 2,315 yards with 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Rodgers’ struggles have hurt this team to see the east, but he looked great against the Dallas Cowboys and a big reason was Christian Watson’s success. It was interesting to see Rodgers frustrated with head coach Matt LaFleur as Rodgers wanted the Packers to keep running the ball.

The Titans have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing 272.6 passing yards per game which ranks second to last in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks are scoring 22.1 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. Typically, the Packers would hand the ball off a ton, but the Titans' run defense is the second-best in the NFL. This should be a good statistical week for Rodgers.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Rodgers should start.