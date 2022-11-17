AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

So far this season, running back AJ Dillon has had some struggles. But they haven't all been his fault as opportunity has been limited, and the Green Bay Packers offense has struggled as a whole. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

In 10 games, Dillion has 111 carries for 454 yards and one touchdown. After an exciting season last year, it has been surprising to see these struggles. Between him and Aaron Jones, Jones is the better running back, but they’re two different skill sets. Jones is more of a speed back, while Dillon is more of the power back. This week, where the Packers will lean on the passing game more, it doesn’t look like a breakout game for Dillon.

The Tennessee Titans have one of the best run defenses in football. They’re allowing 85.1 rushing yards per game which ranks second in the NFL. It doesn't seem like this will be a game where the Packers rely on Dillon a ton. I would expect Aaron Jones to get a majority of the snaps as he is better in the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Dillon should sit.