Christian Watson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

It has been a rollercoaster season for wide receiver Christian Watson. The Green Bay Packers’ front office had high hopes for him as they drafted him with an early second-round pick. I expect Watson to have a big role in this offense as the season goes on. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

The best way to earn Aaron Rodgers’ trust is to make big plays. Watson did that in a big way this past week as he had four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns. This was by far the biggest game of his career. On the season, Watson now has 14 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown. Look for him to build off this week's performance.

The Titans' defense has had major struggles against the pass this season. They have been good against the run, however, so I do expect the Packers to throw the ball a good amount this week. Opposing wide receivers are scoring 41.2 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 27th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Watson should start.