Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was expected to have a breakout season this year with the Green Bay Packers trading away Davante Adams in the offseason. Lazard has looked great at times, but he’s also shown some inconsistencies. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

There hasn't been much opportunity for wide receivers in Green Bay to break out with as bad as the offense has been. Lazard has been one of the positives as he’s having a decent season. Through eight games, Lazard has 33 receptions for 472 yards and five touchdowns. This could be a week where we see him catch another touchdown. The offense looked the best they had been all season on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. That could be what they needed.

The Titans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL against the pass this season. They’re allowing opposing wide receivers to score 41.2 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. This looks like a game where the Packers will air it out a bit more than they have typically this season.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Lazard should start.