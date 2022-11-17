Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Many expected a breakout season from tight end Robert Tonyan. Coming off an ACL tear last season, Tonyan has slowly been looking more comfortable on the field. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

This season, Tonyan has 39 receptions for 323 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Rodgers usually favors his tight end more, but the Packers' passing offense has been quiet this year. Tonyan has only had like one breakout week this season and it came in the big loss to the Jets. I expect him to continue his struggles this week.

By DraftKings Fantasy Scoring, the Titans are allowing 13.2 fantasy points to tight ends which ranks 20th in the NFL. They have really struggled against the pass this season and are second to last in allowed passing yards per game with 272.6. While it’s a decent matchup for Tonyan, I have to see more from him before he becomes a good play in fantasy.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tonyan should sit.