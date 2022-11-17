Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, November 17

There are just three games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which doesn’t provide many options when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jerami Grant over 4.5 rebounds vs. Nets (-155)

This is a bit of a ridiculous number, as Grant has averaged 6.6 rebounds over his last five games and has gone over this mark in each contest. If Jusuf Nurkic is out tonight, that’ll only further help Grant’s cause here. The odds aren’t tremendous but this seems almost destined to hit.

Devin Vassell under 3.5 assists vs. Kings (-140)

Similar to Grant’s rebounding trend, Vassell’s recent assist numbers have been abysmal. He’s becoming more of a scorer than playmaker in San Antonio, averaging just one assist per game over the last three. There is some risk here with the number being as low as it is but Vassell will likely be more of a scorer again Thursday.

Jaden Ivey over 17.5 points vs. Clippers (+100)

Ivey is putting up 19.0 points per game over his last three contests, topping this line in the last two games. With Cade Cunningham still sidelined, Ivey has taken on a bigger role offensively and should be able to keep up his recent scoring run against the Clippers.