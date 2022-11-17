NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, November 17

We’ve got just three games on Thursday’s NBA slate, so value plays is where the differentiation will be in most DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,200

Powell is coming off a bad showing against the Mavericks where he put up just 9.5 DKFP. However, he had three straight showings of 25+ fantasy points prior to that contest. With Paul George listed as questionable, Powell could be in for an even bigger role tonight. Back him to rebound after Tuesday’s dud.

Edmond Sumner, Brooklyn Nets, $4,000

Since Kyrie Irving’s suspension, the Nets have put Sumner into the starting lineup. He’s gotten into a groove lately with two 24+ fantasy-point showings and one 30+ game in his last four contests. Expect him to have another solid performance Thursday with Irving still out.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, $4,900

Barnes dropped 28.5 DKFP in the team’s last game and Keegan Murray might be out with a back injury. If that’s the case, Barnes could see more shots and even play in the frontcourt more, leading to some additional opportunities on the glass. Back the veteran to keep up his hot play of late.