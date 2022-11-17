Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Trail Blazers on Thursday

The Brooklyn Nets will look snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday evening. Portland enters this contest after winning four of its last five games. Kyrie Irving remains suspended for the Nets, while Ben Simmons’ status is unknown. Jusuf Nurkic is questionable for the Blazers.

The Blazers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 222.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers -2

Portland currently sits at the top of the West and is in tremendous form right now. The Nets are still smarting from a few bad losses, and might not have Simmons back. Take the home team to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 222

These teams don’t score a lot of points, ranking 18th (Nets) and 22nd (Blazers) respectively in the category on a per game basis. They are also excellent defensively, with Brooklyn sitting at 11th in scoring defense and Portland ranking fifth. All this leads to a low-scoring contest. Take the under here.