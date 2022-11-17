What is the spread for Titans vs. Packers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The NFL kicks off Week 11 with a Thursday Night Football contest that is at least a little more interesting than it was a week ago. The Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans on Amazon prime Video, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite heading into the game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Titans come into the game with a 6-3 record and are in first place in the AFC South. They beat the Broncos last week and have won six of their last seven to build a a little over a two-game lead on the 4-5-1 Colts. Tennessee will be without K Randy Bullock, LB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, CB Lonnie Johnson, and C Ben Jones, while CB Elijah Molden and DT Jeffery Simmons are both questionable.

The Packers are 4-6 and coming off a big home win over the Cowboys in Week 10. They sit 4.5 games back of the Vikings in the NFC North and a game and a half back in the wild card race. They’ll be without LB De’Vondre Campbell and WR Romeo Doubs while CB Shemar Jean-Charles is doubtful and OT David Bakhtiari and OG Elgton Jenkins are both questionable.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Titans-Packers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 10), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov 13), and the game-day afternoon line (Nov. 16). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Packers odds, line movement

Thursday, November 16

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -170, Titans +145

Nov 13

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -125, Titans +105

Nov 10

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -115, Titans -105

Titans vs. Packers betting trends

SU: Titans 6-3, Packers 4-6

ATS: Titans 7-2, Packers 4-6

O/U: Titans 2-7, Packers 4-6

Titans vs. Packers betting splits

Point spread: Packers 63% handle, Titans 55% bets

Total: Over 51% handle, Under 52% bets

Moneyline: Packers 56% handle, Titans 57% bets