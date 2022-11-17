World Cup 2022 title odds ahead of the tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway this weekend with the host country Qatar kicking off against Ecuador to get the group stage started on Sunday morning. While France will look to defend their title after defeating Croatia in the 2018 final, there are plenty of contenders who all have a great chance at winning the title this year. Let’s take a look at the title odds from DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

While Brazil come in as the favorites to win, there are plenty of other world powerhouses in the mix who have a good shot at the title as well. The USMNT come in somewhere around the middle at +13000 to win, while fellow CONCACAF members Costa Rica are tied with Saudi Arabia as the least likely to win at +80000.

Favorite: Brazil +350

The Brazilian team is absolutely stacked this year, boasting the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Alisson, Vinicius Jr., and Casemiro. They’ll look to win their sixth title overall, but their first in 20 years as the last time they lifted the trophy was in 2002 when they defeated Germany in the final.

Other contenders: Argentina +550, France +700, England +850

The stakes have almost never been higher for Argentina as Lionel Messi will look to win his first-ever title during his final World Cup stint with the national team. France brings back a lot of the same players from their 2018 title run including Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, and Olivier Giroud. England will look to win their first title since 1966 as they’re led by prolific Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Sleeper picks: Netherlands +1200, Belgium +1800, Croatia +5000

The Netherlands have never won a World Cup title, but their last two appearances saw them finish as runners-up in 2010 and third place in 2014. They’ll look to build on that and make another appearance in the final this time around. Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world, will also look for their first-ever title after logging their best-ever finish with third place in the 2018 tournament. Finally, Croatia will make one last run with 37-year-old captain Luka Modric after they made their deepest run in 2018 that saw them finish as runners-up, losing to France in the final.