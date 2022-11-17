World Cup odds: A look at USMNT’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin in Qatar and the USMNT will be back in the mix for the first time since 2014. The Americans have a young squad filled with potential, and this campaign could potentially set up the next decade of soccer for the country. Here’s how the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook view the USMNT ahead of the World Cup.

USA World Cup 2022 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +13000

There’s a lot of hype around this USA team and deservedly so. However, winning the World Cup is simply not going to happen. The Americans haven’t played enough matches together to develop the chemistry needed to make a deep run, and there are questions about manager Gregg Berhalter’s ability to get the most out of this group. This is still a young, developing team. Winning it all is unreasonable and not expected, as the +13000 number indicates.

Odds to win Group B: +500

There’s a bit more optimism when it comes to winning Group B, although the Americans are still somewhat longshots here too. England are the rightful favorites and Wales have some great individual players capable of stealing a match. Winning the group is not out of reach but it is not the primary objective here.

Odds to advance out of Group B: -105

When the draw initially happened, USA was +150 to advance because the fourth team was unknown at the time. With Wales coming in, the Americans are now slight favorites to get the job done and make the knockout round. This is the expectation for the USMNT and if they cannot get this done, there will be some significant disappointment all around.

Predicted finish: Group stage or round of 16

USA advanced to the quarterfinal in 2002, but this team does not have the experience that group did. A group stage exit likely costs Berhalter his job. For fans to feel good about the path forward for this team full of potential, a round of 16 appearance should be the minimum expectation.