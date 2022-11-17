World Cup odds: A look at Mexico’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday, starting a month-long frenzy involving 32 teams hoping to win the game’s ultimate prize. One team looking to make a deep run is Mexico. El Tri have made the round of 16 a whopping seven straight times but haven’t advanced past that stage. Here’s a look at how the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook view Mexico ahead of this tournament.

Mexico World Cup 2022 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +13000

Mexico have the same odds at USA to win it all, and that’s partly because of the stiff competition in the group stage. There’s a slim chance Mexico do not advance out of Group C, as the likes of Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia present a unique challenge for El Tri.

Odds to win Group C: +450

It’s interesting to see Poland ahead of Mexico in this category, especially since El Tri are ahead of Poland when it comes to advancing to the knockout round. Argentina are huge favorites to win this group, and Mexico will be more concerned with getting out of the stage instead of a particular standing.

Odds to advance out of Group C: -120

Perhaps its the experience and track record which gives Mexico the slight edge over Poland here. El Tri will be favored to make it out, and it’ll likely come down to the match with Poland in the group stage to determine who advances.

Predicted finish: Round of 16

Like the previous seven tournaments, another round of 16 finish is in the cards for Mexico. This team has talent but is also in a bit of a transition phase and might not have the top-end talent to win a knockout game.