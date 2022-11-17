World Cup odds: A look at Brazil’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway this weekend with Qatar and Ecuador kicking off the group stage on Sunday morning. We’ve been keeping an eye on odds leading up to the action, and Brazil continue to be the tournament favorites with their eye on their first championship since 2002. Let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for Brazil ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazil World Cup 2022 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +350

It’s no surprise that Brazil are the favorites to lift the trophy this year, as they currently sit on top of the FIFA World Rankings and are riding a 15-game unbeaten streak dating back to last year’s Copa America final. Neymar has been dominating Ligue 1 this season, notching 11 goals and nine assists through 14 matches so far. He’ll look to take that form to Qatar as he hopes to lift his first-ever World Cup trophy. He’s expected to take over as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer as he sits at 75 goals, just two behind Pele.

Odds to win Group G: -300

The Brazilians are clearly the heavy favorites to win Group G, as Switzerland is next in line at +550. Serbia follows with +650 and Cameroon comes in last with odds at +1200 to win the group. Brazil shouldn’t have much trouble with the rest of the teams in the group, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they went a perfect 3-0-0 through the group stage.

Odds to advance out of Group G: -1000

Clearly if they’re the favorites to win the group, they’re even more heavily favored to advance to the knockouts. They haven’t failed to qualify for knockouts since 1982, when the format included two separate group stages with just one winner coming out of each in the second group stage. Since then, they’ve reached the final three times and won the title twice.

Predicted finish: Winners

Brazil have finished on top of their group in the last 10 consecutive World Cups, and this year should be no different. A Group G win would likely see them face Uruguay in the round of 16, followed by a likely meeting with Germany in the quarterfinals. While anything can happen in the World Cup, there isn’t any team in the tournament that Brazil couldn’t beat on any given day. I’d expect the Brazilians to live up to their hype and take home their sixth title in 2022.