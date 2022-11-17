World Cup odds: A look at Argentina’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway this weekend as the host country Qatar kicks off the action against Ecuador on Sunday morning. Argentina will begin their group stage campaign on November 22 as they take on Saudi Arabia at 5 a.m. ET. With Lionel Messi announcing that this will be his final World Cup, Argentina has their eye on nothing less than a championship this year.

Let’s take a look at Argentina’s chances ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina World Cup 2022 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +550

While they’re not the absolute favorites to win the tournament (Brazil at +350), they’re certainly among the favorites with extremely high chances. Argentina are currently riding a 36-game unbeaten streak that dates all the way back to their last loss in July of 2019. Obviously, the only way to keep that run alive will be with a title in Qatar, and that’s exactly what they’ll aim to do.

Odds to win Group C: -250

Honestly, Group C won’t cause much trouble for Argentina as they should be able to defeat Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia in each of their group stage matches. Messi, who has been having a fantastic season with PSG so far, will likely be at the top of his game as he looks to win his first World Cup title during his last run with his country.

Odds to advance out of Group C: -1600

While Argentina are the clear favorites to win the group and advance to the knockouts, it’s a tighter race between Poland (-110) and Mexico (-120), who will battle it out for that second place spot to advance to the knockouts along with the Argentines.

Predicted finish: Third place

There’s a good chance we could see a showdown between PSG teammates Messi and Neymar as Argentina could bump up against Brazil in the semifinal round if both teams make it that far. If that’s the case, I’d pick Brazil to get the edge and advance to the final, sending Argentina to the third place match where they should get a win against potential opponents France, England, or Belgium.