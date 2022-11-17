World Cup odds: A look at France’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

France will begin the defense of their World Cup trophy on Tuesday, November 22 when they kick off their group stage campaign against Australia. Didier Deschamps is bringing back many of the same players from that 2018 championship squad including 23-year-old PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store for France in Qatar, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France World Cup 2022 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +700

The curse of the defending champions is something France will hope to evade, as the last four World Cup champions from Europe have made a group stage exit in the following tournament. That most recently happened to Germany in 2018 as they finished at the bottom of Group F just four years after winning the championship in Brazil. France will keep their eye on another championship as they’re favored to win just behind Brazil (+350) and Argentina (+550).

Odds to win Group D: -225

On paper, France should easily finish on top of the group as they should roll through opponents Denmark, Tunisia, and Australia. Of course, on paper doesn’t always translate to the field as was proven when Denmark pulled off a 2-0 defeat over France in Nations League play on September 25. The French side will have to stay focused and not become complacent, or they could find themselves the next victims of the aforementioned curse.

Odds to advance out of Group D: -1400

Les Bleus are the heavy favorites to advance out of Group D as they’re expected to finish on top of the group table as well. Denmark come next in line at -280, while Tunisia are at +300 and Australia sit at +400.

Predicted finish: Fourth place

This is a tough one, as France’s path to the final will likely be a little rockier than they’d like. If all goes as expected, they should meet up against Mexico in the round of 16, followed by a potential meeting with England in the quarterfinals. The English squad looks primed to make a run to the final, although I could see France getting past them and potentially running into Belgium in the semifinals.

The Belgians have never won a World Cup trophy and are making a last run with their current aging generation, so they’ll have quite a bit to play for here too. I’m seeing a semifinal loss for the reigning champions in Qatar followed by a loss in the third place game which could be against the likes of Argentina, Brazil, or Germany.