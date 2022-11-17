World Cup odds: A look at England’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

One of the teams hoping to lift the 2022 World Cup title are England. After failing to capture the most recent European title, England will be hoping things turn out differently as they prepare for their campaign in Qatar. Here’s a look at how the oddsmakers project England at DraftKings Sportsbook.

England World Cup 2022 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +850

England are level with Spain when it comes to title odds, but this team is much better than the Spanish one. Defending champions France are deservedly ahead but Brazil and Argentina haven’t done much recently in World Cups. England are probably good value here, only because they should be a bit higher up in the odds table.

Odds to win Group B: -280

England tends to slip up a bit in group games historically but they are deserving favorites to advance out of Group B. Wales and USA do provide some challenges but England are the best team on paper and have the most experience. They should have no issues winning this group.

Odds to advance out of Group B: -1200

Even if England do slip up at some point in the group, they’ll easily be able to advance out. USA and Wales would be the only challengers here and it’s hard to see England dropping matches to both teams. If you’re shaky on England heading into the tournament, you can wait a few matches and see if this number improves.

Predicted finish: Semifinal, runner-up or winner

England finished in the semifinal at the 2018 World Cup and made the Euro 2021 final. The next logical step would be them lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022. Crazy things can happen in knockout games, and England are all too aware of this. Once you get to the semifinal round, anything goes. England are expected to be in the mix by the end of this World Cup.