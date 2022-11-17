World Cup odds: A look at Spain’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

The 2022 World Cup is finally here and we’re breaking down some of the top teams ahead of the tournament. Here’s a look at how Spain shapes up in the eyes of the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the action.

Spain World Cup 2022 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +850

This isn’t the legendary Spain team which captured two Euros and a World Cup from 2008-12. However, there are still are some talented players like Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and Unai Simon who can propel this group to a deep run. Winning it all might be a stretch but this Spanish team will serve as the foundation for things to come.

Odds to win Group E: -115

Spain is the slight favorite here but Germany looms large as a potential spoiler. The last time these teams met, Germany won 6-0 in a Nations League game. The previous two meetings before that rout were draws. The group winner is likely going to come down to the match against Germany, and this Spanish team hasn’t proven enough to make them worth backing as -115 favorites.

Odds to advance out of Group E: -750

Even though this is an unproven Spanish unit, they are safely going to exit the group stage to the knockout round. Japan and Costa Rica have pulled surprises in World Cups before but Spain should be able to comfortably get in the top two in this group.

Predicted finish: Round of 16 or Quarterfinals

Depending on where they finish in the group, Spain could have a tougher draw in the round of 16. They are expected to play a knockout game and should probably win one but anything more than that will be icing on the cake.