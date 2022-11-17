SMU vs. No. 21 Tulane picks and best bets for Week 12 AAC matchup

The SMU Mustangs face the No. 21 Tulane Green Wave in a major AAC showdown on Thursday, Nov. 17 in New Orleans with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Last week’s loss to UCF has knocked the Green Wave (8-2) off the top of the conference standings. Now sitting tied at the top with the Knights and Cincinnati, this becomes a must-win game for the Green Wave if they hope to remain ranked and have a shot at the conference championship. Quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns last week, but the Green Wave defense failed to step up.
SMU (6-4) has had a very interesting past few weeks, breaking the record in a win over Houston with the most combined points scored in an FBS game, coming oh-so-close to beating Cincinnati, and rising up the AAC ranks. Their most recent win was over South Florida.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
SMU: No. 48 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 107 defense
Tulane: No. 34 overall, No. 52 offense, No. 30 defense
Injury update
SMU
TE Ben Redding - Out (lower body)
Tulane
No updates
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
SMU: 5-5 ATS
Tulane: 8-2 ATS
Total
SMU: Over 4-6
Tulane: Over 4-6
Overall Talent from 247Sports
SMU: No. 58 overall, No. 51 offense, No. 60 defense
Tulane: No. 74 overall, No. 74 offense, No. 71 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Tulane -3.5
Total: 65
Moneyline: Tulane -155, SMU +135
Opening line: Tulane -2.5
Opening total: 65.5
Weather
50 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 5 MPH winds
The Pick
SMU +3.5
Tulane’s defensive strength lies in stopping the passing game, but SMU doesn’t necessarily need the passing game. Their running backs combined for 224 yards and three touchdowns last week against USF, and Tulane is shaken from their recent loss and the short turnaround. I think the Mustangs will be able to cover in spite of their low-ranked defense.