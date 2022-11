Complete 2022 World Cup schedule for group stage and knockout bracket

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway Sunday, November 20 with 32 teams involved in a month-long chase for the game’s biggest prize. For fans and bettors hoping to catch all the action, matches will be aired on Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. You can also stream matches on foxsports.com, the Fox Sports App or any streaming apps offering Fox sports channels.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the 2022 World Cup, starting with the group stage and going through to the final. We’ve listed the schedule by day and by group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the first stage of the knockout bracket.

2022 World Cup group stage

By day

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET

Monday, November 21

England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET

USA vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. ET

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. ET

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 24

Cameroon vs. Switzerland, 5 a.m. ET

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. ET

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8:00 a.m. ET

Netherlands vs Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET

USA vs. England, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. ET

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Croatia, 11 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET

Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. ET

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 29

Qatar vs. Netherlands, 10 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Ecuador, 10 a.m. ET

England vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET

Iran vs. USA, 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 30

France vs. Tunisia, 10 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. Australia, 10 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Poland, 2 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 1

Belgium vs. Croatia, 10 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Japan, 2 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 2

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. South Korea, 10 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Cameroon, 2 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET

2022 World Cup knockout stage

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

A1 vs. B2, 10 a.m. ET

C1 vs. D2, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 4

D1 vs. C2, 10 a.m. ET

B1 vs. A2, 2 p.m. ET

Monday, December 5

E1 vs. F2, 10 a.m. ET

G1 vs. H2, 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 6

F1 vs. E2, 10 a.m. ET

H1 vs. G2, 2 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9

QF1: E1/F2 vs. G1/H2, 10 a.m. ET

QF2: A1/B2 vs. C1/D2, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 10

QF3: F1/E2 vs. H1/G2, 10 a.m. ET

QF4: B1/A2 vs. D1/C2, 2 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Tuesday, December 13

QF2 Winner vs. QF1 Winner, 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 14

QF4 Winner vs. QF3 Winner, 2 p.m. ET

Third Place

Saturday, December 17

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m. ET

Final

Sunday, December 18

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m. ET