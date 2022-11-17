Paul George, Ben Simmons, Keegan Murray headline NBA injury report for Thursday, November 17

We’ve got just three games Thursday in the NBA and all of them begin late in the evening. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 17

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable

Seth Curry (injury management) - TBD

Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT

Simmons is the big name here, as he missed Tuesday’s game unexpectedly. There’s been some noise about his perceived lack of dedication, which might push him to play Thursday. If him and Curry both get ruled out, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale will continue to be strong value plays. Cam Thomas is a value add as well with Irving still suspended.

Jusuf Nurkic (groin) - questionable

If Nurkic doesn’t play, Drew Eubanks will likely draw the start for Portland. Jerami Grant would be a statistical beneficiary in terms of rebounds, because he’d take on a bigger role in the frontcourt.

Keegan Murray (back) - questionable

Murray left Tuesday’s game with a back issue and didn’t return, so there’s some cause for concern. The rookie has been solid this year, averaging 12.0 points per game on 45/37/77 splits. If he sits, Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes should see more run in Sacramento’s rotation.

Cade Cunningham (shin) - OUT

Cory Joseph (hip) - questionable

Jaden Ivey stands to be a no-brainer DFS value play if Joseph also gets ruled out.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

Paul George (hand) - questionable

Luke Kennard (calf) - doubtful

With Kennard out, Terance Mann and Norman Powell will get boosts in fantasy/DFS formats. If George sits, Nicolas Batum should join Powell as a value add in lineups.