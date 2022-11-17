Pick on the total for Cal Baptist-Washington on November 17

The Washington Huskies are one of the few Pac-12 teams that has not fallen victim to an upset loss this season and will look to move to 4-0 on Thursday when they host Cal Baptist.

Cal Baptist Lancers vs Washington Huskies (-8.5, 132)

The Lancers have gotten off to a cold shooting start, making just 27.5% from 3-point range this season but have four players among their top eight scorers that have shot at least 37% from three point range in the past two seasons.

Neither team is doing a lot to generate steals this season with both teams outside the top 250 of Division I teams in steals forced on a per possession basis, which should lead to lots of clean possessions for both offenses and both teams are turning the ball over fewer than 11 times per game.

The Huskies are dealing with injuries to forward Keion Brooks and guard Noah Williams, and in two games without them scored 75 and 78 points respectively.

Washington has ranked in the top 33% of Division I college basketball teams each of the past three seasons in possessions per game and with ranking 80th in America in points scored on a per possession basis, should get into a shoot-out on Thursday.

The Play: Cal Baptist vs. Washington Over 132

