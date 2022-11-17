Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run baseball going to auction

New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run baseball will go to auction after the person who caught it, Cory Youmans, turned down an offer of $3 million, per ESPN. The ball will be auctioned off by Goldin Co and it is set to take place later in November.

ALL RISE! The Aaron Judge 6️⃣2️⃣nd Home Run Ball is coming to Goldin!

The baseball will be a part of our December Elite auction starting on November 29th. ⚾️



Available only at https://t.co/0UwSHKuhgX!



(Audio via YES Network)

Here’s what Youmans, a 35-year-old from Texas who caught the ball at the Oct. 4 game between the Yankees and Texas Rangers, told ESPN:

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it,” Youmans told ESPN. “As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it and what they do with it.”

Judge’s home run ball should set the mark for highest selling of all-time. The record as of now is Mark McGwire’s then-record setting 70th home run ball during the 1998 season, which went for just over $3 million to comic book artist Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn.

Judge had told reporters he would like to get the ball but knows that it’s now a souvenir for a fan, perhaps the most expensive souvenir ever acquired. The Yankees slugger is currently a free agent and has yet to sign a new contract.