Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run baseball going to auction

The person who caught the ball reportedly turned down $3 million and will instead send it to auction.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record. The record-breaking homer came in the first inning against Texas Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco #63 at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images

New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run baseball will go to auction after the person who caught it, Cory Youmans, turned down an offer of $3 million, per ESPN. The ball will be auctioned off by Goldin Co and it is set to take place later in November.

Here’s what Youmans, a 35-year-old from Texas who caught the ball at the Oct. 4 game between the Yankees and Texas Rangers, told ESPN:

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it,” Youmans told ESPN. “As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it and what they do with it.”

Judge’s home run ball should set the mark for highest selling of all-time. The record as of now is Mark McGwire’s then-record setting 70th home run ball during the 1998 season, which went for just over $3 million to comic book artist Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn.

Judge had told reporters he would like to get the ball but knows that it’s now a souvenir for a fan, perhaps the most expensive souvenir ever acquired. The Yankees slugger is currently a free agent and has yet to sign a new contract.

